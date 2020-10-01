Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Jordan Gabriel made his debut for Nottingham Forest in a League Cup defeat against Arsenal in September 2019

Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel has signed a long-term deal with the Championship club and immediately been loaned out to Blackpool for the season.

The 22-year-old's new deal with Forest will run until 2024.

He had a loan spell at Scunthorpe last season and has twice featured for the Reds this term.

"He brings healthy competition to the defensive third of the pitch," said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

