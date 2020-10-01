Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Rodrigo Riquelme is the first player to join Bournemouth since the club's relegation from the Premier League

Bournemouth have signed Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme on a season-long loan, with the option of a permanent move.

The 20-year-old has featured just twice for Atletico's first-team.

He becomes Jason Tindall's first signing, and joins almost eight weeks after the former Cherries assistant took over from Eddie Howe.

"It is great to have a new signing on board and especially someone of Rodrigo's quality," said Tindall.

"I have made it very clear that we will only sign players who can improve our squad and we have now done that."

Riquelme said he is "excited" by his move to the Championship with a club looking to make an immediate return to the top flight.

"I came here to improve myself and to help the team get back to the Premier League, which is where this club should be," he told the club website. external-link

