National League news - October 2020

Last updated on .From the section National League

Former Mansfield defender Matt Preston joined Barnet two days before the start of the 2020-21 National League season

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

1 October

Barnet have signed former Mansfield Town centre-back Matt Preston.

The 25-year-old, who has previously had spells at Walsall and Swindon, scored four goals in 72 appearances during two years with the Stags.