Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Matija Sarkic (left) left Aston Villa for Wolves this summer, while Ryan Sears has come up through Shrewsbury's youth ranks

Shrewsbury Town's on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and defender Ryan Sears could be out for up to three months with injury.

Montenegro international Sarkic, 23, has played four times since joining the Shrews on a season-long loan and will miss two to three months with a hamstring injury picked up at Plymouth.

Sears, 21, hurt his ankle in the EFL Trophy win over Newcastle last month.

The Welsh defender is likely to be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

"This is one of those things that gets thrown at you in football," manager Sam Ricketts told the club website.

"You can't do anything about it. It causes a few headaches and a few things to sort out. Ultimately, the big disappointment is for the players."