Europa League: Dundalk aim to secure £2.7m windfall by beating Faroes club

Filippo Giovagnoli's coaching career had included being technical director of AC Milan soccer camps in Italy and the United States.
Little-known Italian Filippo Giovagnoli was appointed Dundalk boss after Vinny Perth's departure last month

Dundalk will land a windfall in the region of £2.7m if they beat Faroe Islands club KI Klaksvík on Thursday to reach the Europa League group stages.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as Dundalk aim to repeat the group stages qualification they achieved in the 2016-17 season.

Dundalk have belied domestic struggles this season with their European run.

They have accounted for Andorra's Inter d'Escaldes and Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova to reach this stage.

That followed an early exit from the Champions League where they lost 3-0 to Slovenian side NK Celje in the first qualifying round.

Dundalk's US owners responded swiftly to the Champions League exit by parting company with manager Vinny Perth, as he paid the price for the team slipping off the pace in their quest to retain the League of Ireland title.

After former Waterford boss Alan Reynolds briefly moved up from the backroom staff to a caretaker manager's role, the club appointed little-known Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, whose coaching career had included being technical director of AC Milan soccer camps in Italy and the United States.

Chris Shields' inspirational qualities will be missed by Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium
Chris Shields netted Dundalk's winning penalty in the shootout against Sheriff Tiraspol last week

Dundalk without suspended Shields

While Dundalk have continued to struggle in the League of Ireland, they now sit fifth in the table - 18 points behind runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers, Giovagnoli's side defeated Inter d'Escaldes 1-0 in Andorra before a nerve-wracking penalty shootout triumph over Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova after the game had finished 1-1 after extra-time.

At first glance, Dundalk would appear favourites for Thursday's game but they will surely not underestimate a Faroese side who hammered Dynamo Tbilisi 6-1 in the previous round.

More than half of the Klaksvík squad have other either full-time or part-time jobs but this season's European competitions have demonstrated a distinct improvement in the fortunes of the country's clubs with B36 Torshavn also getting through three Europa League rounds - which included wins over Welsh outfit The New Saints and Estonian side Levadia.

Dundalk go into the game without suspended midfielder Chris Shields who was the only member of last week's side against Sheriff Tiraspol retained for Sunday's 4-0 league defeat by Shamrock Rovers.

The influential Shields will be a big loss for the Lilywhites who will hope the likes of Sean Murray, Brian Gartland, Patrick Hoban, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy can demonstrate the kind of form which helped Dundalk dominate recent League of Ireland campaigns.

Dundalk's European endeavours in recent weeks have already earned the club an estimated £890,000 and the addition of another £1.8m would put them in a strong position to regain superiority at domestic level.

In addition to the estimated £2.7 which group stages qualification will guarantee, each win thereafter would secure in the region of £520,000 with approximately £170,000 added to the pot for draws.

