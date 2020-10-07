Last updated on .From the section Football

Daniel Sturridge scored an injury-time winner the last time England faces Wales at Euro 2016

England manager Gareth Southgate says there is "no such thing as a friendly" while Wales boss Ryan Giggs said it is "always a big game" with the home nations sides to meet on Thursday.

England and Wales have not met since Euro 2016 when the Three Lions won a group game 2-1 in Lens.

England have four victories and a draw in their last five games, while Wales are unbeaten in last eight matches.

However, Giggs said his "priority" was the Nations League tournament.

After the non-competitive match against England at Wembley, Wales travel to face the Republic of Ireland in Group B4 on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST), followed by a trip to Bulgaria on Wednesday (19:45).

Former Manchester United winger Giggs said: "We've got three games in a short space of time, so there's a bit of juggling.

"It's always a big game when we play England but also we've got one eye on Sunday. England v Wales always captures the imagination but my priority is the Nations League."

"We want to win, we have got great momentum going into the game and we want to keep that up.

"Also we realise it's a tough game. England have some quality players - they could pick two or three teams."

'Great opportunity to learn a lot'

Ryan Giggs (left) and Gareth Southgate faced each other as players and captains of their sides

England prepare for the match with Sunday's crucial Nations League Group A2 fixture against world number one Belgium in mind.

Southgate said: "We have one match in my mind and that is Wales tomorrow.

"Our focus on this game is the same as any other game. We know there is no such thing as a friendly.

"I would be disappointed if anybody felt England's players were less passionate playing in a game like this than the Welsh. We have to go and show that.

"Our team tomorrow when you go through it will have a huge motivation to play. It may lack a bit of experience but it will be a great opportunity to learn a lot."

Team news

England will be without Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after they broke coronavirus rules on Saturday.

Boss Southgate had already omitted Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, who had breached protocols in Iceland in September.

Southgate said it is a "tight call" for the goalkeeping situation but he will make a change meaning Burnley's Nick Pope or Manchester United's Dean Henderson could replace Everton number one Jordan Pickford.

Wales are without star man Gareth Bale because of a knee injury sustained on international duty in September.

The visitors will also be without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu misses out after breaking his arm against Southampton last weekend.

Full-back Ben Davies could captain the side with the Tottenham defender saying taking the armband would be an "amazing honour".