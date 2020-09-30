Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle Maxwell scored Glentoran's fourth goal against Linfield

Sam Kelly scored two as Glentoran beat Linfield 4-1 at Midgley Park to draw level on points with Women's Premiership leaders Sion Swifts.

Caragh Hamilton's goal had Glentoran Women 1-0 up at half-time, before Ebony Leckey equalised for Linfield Ladies.

Kelly was then on target twice, her second straight from a corner, with Danielle Maxwell adding the fourth.

Glentoran trail Sion Swifts on goal difference, with champions Linfield now three points adrift of the summit.

The match was played behind closed doors.

The other two Women's Premiership games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after requests from clubs because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Sion Swifts' home game against Crusaders was called off, along with the Derry City-Cliftonville fixture.

Sion and Derry asked for the postponements as a number of their players are based in Donegal.