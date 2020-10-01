Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard has told Alfredo Morelos to focus on impressing Rangers fans and not concern himself with Carlos Queiroz, the Colombia boss who will be tuned in to the Europa League play-off against Galatasaray and legendary striker Falcao. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin insists St Mirren won't be selling captain Kyle Magennis before the transfer window shuts after the club rejected two offer from Hibernian. (Sun) external-link

The Challenge Cup is in doubt this season, with the SPFL writing to clubs in the three lower tiers to ask if they can afford to compete in the competition while fans remain locked out of their grounds. (Daily Record) external-link

Galatasaray forward Ryan Babel says Europa League opponents Rangers are "blessed" to have his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard as manager. (Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard says Rangers have "big respect" for Galatasaray but insists his side will head into tonight's game at Ibrox showing no fear. (Daily Mail) external-link

This season's Champions League exit still stings for Neil Lennon as he insists Celtic are better than Ferencvaros, who beat them in Glasgow and have now progressed to the group stage. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hints that Leigh Griffiths could have a role to play in the Europa League play-off away to Sarajevo, with the striker fit again almost seven months after his last competitive match. (Scotsman) external-link

Scott McKenna is "a massive loss" to Aberdeen, says Lewis Ferguson, but the midfielder is backing Tommie Hoban and Mikey Devlin get over their injury breaks and help replace the departed centre-half. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, 15, is spending time with Aston Villa this week, with Manchester United and Everton also interested in the teenager. (Courier) external-link