Tottenham close to loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius
Carlos Vinicius scored 24 goals for Benfica last season

Tottenham are closing in on a season-long loan move for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been looking for a back-up striker to England international Harry Kane.

He believes he may have found the answer in the 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored 24 goals last season for the Portuguese side.

The former Napoli forward has a large release clause in his contract but negotiations are continuing.

Should the move go through, the loan is likely to contain an option for Tottenham to turn the transfer into a permanent deal for 45m euros (£40.83m).

