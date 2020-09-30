Last updated on .From the section European Football

A VAR review showed Neymar made contact with the back of Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez's head, leading to his dismissal

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez will not be sanctioned by the French Football League following an allegation of racism made against him by Paris St-Germain forward Neymar.

Neymar was sent off for hitting Gonzalez in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 game against Marseille on 13 September.

On Twitter, Neymar later accused his opponent of racism.

The French Football League (LFP) said it did not have "sufficient convincing evidence" to support the claim.

Neymar's was the last of five red cards in the game against Marseille.

PSG issued a statement saying they "strongly" supported their Brazilian playmaker after his allegation, while Marseille made a statement saying Gonzalez was not racist.