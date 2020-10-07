Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Three players are absent because of one positive Covid-19 test. Another three are injured.

Suddenly a decent Scotland squad is looking a little threadbare. So which players now make your XI for the national team's first play-off to reach a major finals since 2003?

Steve Clarke has gone with a 3-5-2 formation in recent games but how should the head coach line up for this crucial game? Have your say...