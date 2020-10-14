UEFA Nations League - Group A2
IcelandIceland19:45BelgiumBelgium
Venue: Laugardalsvöllur

Iceland v Belgium

Iceland v Belgium

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31202115
2Netherlands31111104
3Poland31112204
4Bos-Herze302123-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria32015416
2Norway320110376
3Romania311147-34
4Northern Ireland301227-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland42113127
3R. of Ireland403112-13
4Bulgaria301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32103127
2Belgium32018356
3Denmark31113214
4Iceland300319-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands431073410
2Malta41214405
3Latvia403123-13
4Andorra402203-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg43016339
2Montenegro43016249
3Azerbaijan411224-24
4Cyprus401305-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania412134-15
2Albania41212115
3Belarus311145-14
4Kazakhstan31113214

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106157
2France32105237
3Croatia310259-43
4Sweden300315-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32107437
2Hungary32014316
3Turkey302112-12
4Serbia301214-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece32104137
2Slovenia32102027
3Kosovo301224-21
4Moldova301214-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland32104227
2Czech Rep32016426
3Israel302134-12
4Slovakia301225-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia31206515
2Georgia31204315
3Armenia31115414
4Estonia301236-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

