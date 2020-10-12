A Michael Gregoritsch header condemned NI to a 1-0 defeat by Austria

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has said he has to be selfish, but balanced, when selecting his side for Wednesday's match against Norway.

The Nations League encounter in Oslo will be NI's third match in a week and Baraclough is wary of the risk of player burn-out.

His side secured a dramatic Euro 2020 play-off win over Bosnia on Thursday before a Nations League 1-0 defeat by Austria three days later.

"I have got to be selfish," he said.

"I have got to think what's best for Northern Ireland, and I do. But I also have to think about the balance. I don't want to send the players back fatigued, over-used. Their club wants to play them as well."

As conscious as Baraclough is of club bosses not wanting their players over-used, he said he must also consider the fact that Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final at home to Slovakia is only a month away.

"It's only a three or four-week turnaround before the Slovakia game and I have to make sure I do right by the players," he continued.

Baraclough will take charge of NI for the fifth time on Wednesday in Oslo

"Part of my responsibility with Northern Ireland means looking after a player to make sure that he goes back to his club in good health - and then keeping fingers crossed that the club looks after him as well."

A number of players were on the pitch for all or nearly all of the 120 minutes of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final penalty shootout victory over Bosnia, and the 90 minutes against Austria at Windsor Park.

Three members of the back-four - Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Jamal Lewis - did not get a rest in either match, with Stuart Dallas substituted in the 73rd minute on Sunday.

Baraclough made five changes between the Bosnia and Austria matches, and has said there will be more changes to his starting line-up for a match against a side that, inspired by Erling Haaland, hammered NI 5-1 at Windsor in September.

"There are going to be changes for Wednesday," he said.

"You can't keep churning out the same players and expect them to perform at that level. There will be one or two changes for definite.

"We will wait until before we travel to Norway, then see where we are on Wednesday in terms of a head count."

The former Motherwell manager was promoted to the senior international side from the Under-21s to replace Michael O'Neill in June.

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans played in every minute of both NI's games last week

Guiding the side to next summer's Euro finals was clearly his main target, but NI have now picked up just one point from seven Nations League outings and will be determined to improve that record.

"It's a big ask on the players. Last month was difficult enough, but knowing that we were coming into the next bout of games, and it was going to be a triple-header, we didn't know what to expect," Baraclough added.

"We're finding out about people, how to look after them, because it's never been done before at international level.

"I've mentioned to the lads who want to go to a major championships that it will involve travelling, then rest and recovery, then go out and play again, getting only three, four days between each game.

"This time is a tough ask on the players, and when you have a pool of players as small as ours, compared to other countries, then it's going to impinge on us more than others."