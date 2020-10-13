Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Kenny had 13 players unavailable for Sunday's game against Wales

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says a lengthy list of injuries and unavailable players has provided a priceless opportunity for others to impress when his side meet Finland on Wednesday.

Two Republic players have tested positive for Covid-19 within the past five days while a further four are isolating having been identified as close contacts.

Kenny said that between coronavirus and injury, 13 players were unavailable for Sunday's draw against Wales in Dublin.

"Sometimes when players are missing it gives other players an opportunity that they may not have had," Kenny said.

"It's interesting to see what that brings."

The Republic are in Helsinki for their Nations League encounter (17:00 BST), hoping to secure their first win in Group B4.

It will be their third game in a week that has been heavily disrupted by Covid-19, with young talents Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing last Wednesday's Euro 2020 play-off defeat by Slovakia after being identified as close contacts of a backroom staff member who it was later discovered had had a false positive test.

John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda and Alan Browne remain in isolation having been in close contact with the player that tested positive on Friday.

Brighton winger Connolly is available for selection having missed last week's Euro 2020 play-off

Kenny said that the absences were frustrating, and pointed out that the definition of a close contact from the Republic's Health Service Executive (HSE) is stricter than other European countries.

"It's hard to believe that we lost two players for the play-off at such a late stage because of a false positive," reflected Kenny.

"If it was a Dutch player, for example, they wouldn't have had a problem because their rules are 1.5 metres distance.

"If it was a player in England they wouldn't have had a problem, but in Ireland the HSE rules are much more stringent than anywhere else in Europe, I think."

Finland 'like a club team'

Finland sit four points above the Republic in Group B4 and claimed a 1-0 win when the sides met in Dublin last month.

Markku Kanerva's squad have already secured legendary status at home, having qualified for a major tournament for the first time in their history by securing passage to Euro 2020.

"They're nearly like a club team in they're very certain, very consistent in their selection," Kenny said.

"All their players are very certain of their roles in the team, there's a very good team ethic and they can play in different ways.

"They've maximised their resources very well."