James Morton made 17 appearances in all competitions on loan at Forest Green last season

Grimsby Town have signed Bristol City midfielder James Morton on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in League Two with Forest Green, making 12 league appearances.

He could make his debut for the Mariners in their home game against Bolton on Saturday, 10 October.

"I'm really excited to be here to work under the manager and to be a part of this good team," he told the club website. external-link

Saturday's game against Bradford City and the EFL Trophy game at Hull on 6 October were postponed because Mariners players and staff are self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test at the club.

