Last updated on .From the section European Football

Steinhaus made her Bundesliga debut three years ago

Referee Bibiana Steinhaus has overseen her final match - Bayern Munich's Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund.

Steinhaus, who has refereed 23 Bundesliga matches, retired following a thrilling encounter on Wednesday which saw Bayern edge Dortmund 3-2.

The 41-year-old was the first female to officiate in Europe's top five leagues when she made her debut in 2017.

And her final match marked another milestone as she became the Super Cup's first female referee.

Joshua Kimmich's flick while falling secured victory for Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso finished off a superb counter-attack to give Bayern the lead in the first half before Thomas Muller made it 2-0.

Erling Braut Haaland set up Julian Brandt to pull one back for Borussia Dortmund before Haaland ran through to equalise early in the second half.

However, Joshua Kimmich's flick, while falling after his initial shot had been saved, regained the lead for Bayern in the closing stages.

Jude Bellingham came on as a late substitute for Dortmund but was unable to help his side find an equaliser.

Jadon Sancho, linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer, had not been included in the Dortmund squad because of a respiratory infection.