Leyton Orient have made an unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign, winning four of their five games in all competitions

Leyton Orient's League Two match against Cheltenham Town on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled.

The O's had their two previous games called off because a number of players tested positive for coronavirus after playing Mansfield on 19 September.

Squad members who tested positive have self-isolated for 10 days, and the isolation period for close contacts ends on Friday.

Local Public Health bodies were consulted before the decision was made.

"As a club we find ourselves in a difficult position with the amount of time our players have been self-isolating," Orient head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.

"However, there is a strong togetherness within the group. I feel we will give it everything to go into the game and get something out of it."

Orient's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur on 22 September was their first match to be postponed, with the Premier League side handed a bye into the fourth round of the competition.

And the east London club's trip to Walsall last Saturday was also called off.

Cheltenham Town did not play last weekend either, as their scheduled opponents Grimsby Town also had a player test positive for Covid-19.

"Following dialogue between the club, the EFL and relevant authorities, Leyton Orient has confirmed that its players have completed the required periods of isolation in respect of government guidance and that the necessary protocols are in place to meet the League's required standards and guidance," a statement from the English Football League said. external-link

Leyton Orient's EFL Trophy match against AFC Wimbledon on 6 October will also go ahead.