Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Conor Coady made his England debut against Denmark in September

Wolves captain Conor Coady has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old signed from Huddersfield in July 2015 and helped the West Midlands side win promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Wolves finished seventh in the top flight last season and Coady's form earned him his first England cap against Denmark in September.

"I look at what this club has given me over the years, and it feels like home to me," he said.

The former Liverpool trainee added: "I'm so, so grateful for what this club's given me over five years.

"It doesn't stop me wanting to improve and help this club as much as possible."