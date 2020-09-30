Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales Under-21 were beaten 1-0 by Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier in September

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin has promoted four players from the Under-19 side for the Uefa U21 Euro 2021 qualifier away to Belgium.

Ryan Astley, Joe Adams, Dan Williams and Sam Bowen had been part of the U19 squad for the U19 Euro 2020 Elite Round, which has been postponed for a month.

Plymouth Argyle's Luke Jephcott, who made his debut in the 1-0 loss in Bosnia & Herzegovina, is out due to injury.

Grimsby Town pair Terry Taylor and Harry Clifton are unavailable as a result of being in isolation following a positive coronavirus test at their club.

Wales are currently fourth in Group 9 and four points behind group leaders Belgium, a side they beat 1-0 in Wrexham in September 2019.

Wales Under-21 squad: Adam Przybek (Ipswich Town), George Ratcliffe (Cardiff City), Cameron Coxe (Solihill Borough), Brandon Cooper (Newport County- on loan from Swansea City), Regan Poole (Milton Keynes Dons), Joe Lewis (Swansea City), Ryan Astley (Everton), Joe Adams (Brentford), Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town- on loan from Liverpool), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Dan Williams (Swansea City), Aaron Lewis (Lincoln City), Sam Bowen (Cardiff City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Siôn Spence (Crystal Palace), James Waite (Cardiff City), Oliver Cooper (Swansea City), Ryan Stirk (Birmingham City)