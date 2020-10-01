Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons' unbeaten Sportscene Predictor run was brought to an unceremonious halt last weekend, but can she put things right?

This week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland striker Billy Dodds in forecasting the scores of Friday's four Scottish Premiership fixtures and Sunday's two matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership - week 10 Amy Billy Aberdeen v St Mirren 2-1 2-0 Dundee United v Livingston 1-0 1-1 Hibernian v Hamilton Acad 2-0 3-1 Kilmarnock v Motherwell 2-2 1-1 St Johnstone v Celtic 1-2 1-3 Rangers v Ross County 3-0 3-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Fri, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Billy's prediction: 2-0

Dundee United v Livingston (Fri, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Billy's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Fri, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Billy's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Motherwell (Fri, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Billy's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Billy's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Billy's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 500 Pundits 440