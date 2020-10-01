Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons' unbeaten Sportscene Predictor run was brought to an unceremonious halt last weekend, but can she put things right?
This week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland striker Billy Dodds in forecasting the scores of Friday's four Scottish Premiership fixtures and Sunday's two matches.
|Scottish Premiership - week 10
|Amy
|Billy
|Aberdeen v St Mirren
|2-1
|2-0
|Dundee United v Livingston
|1-0
|1-1
|Hibernian v Hamilton Acad
|2-0
|3-1
|Kilmarnock v Motherwell
|2-2
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Celtic
|1-2
|1-3
|Rangers v Ross County
|3-0
|3-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|500
|Pundits
|440
|Amy v Pundits
|P9
|W3
|D3
|L3