Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Four Scottish Premiership games are scheduled for Friday night, although that could drop to three.

Kilmarnock's home meeting with Motherwell is at risk of being postponed after six unnamed Rugby Park players tested positive for coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen host bottom club St Mirren, Livingston visit Dundee United and Hibernian look to retain third place at home to Hamilton.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Fri, 19:45 BST)

Aberdeen go with an unchanged squad from last weekend's win over Ross County. Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Curtis Main (thigh) remain out.

St Mirren defender Richard Tait serves the second of a two-game ban. Sam Foley is out with a hamstring injury and Dylan Connelly is also unavailable with a knee problem.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: It's St Mirren's turn to be bottom of the table but I don't expect them to be there too long."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It [rejecting Hibs' bid for Kyle Magennis] shows bravery and sends out a positive message to the supporters and to everybody else that we can knock back those substantial offers."

Did you know? St Mirren are without a win in 10 league games in Aberdeen (D6 L4), last winning at Pittodrie in the top-flight in May 2011.

Dundee United v Livingston (Fri, 19:45 BST)

Dundee United centre-back Mark Connolly is free to play after he was given a suspended two-game ban for a Covid rules breach. Fellow defender Liam Smith is not yet ready to return from a knee injury.

Former Arsenal and Ipswich striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in the Livingston squad after signing this week. Craig Sibbald has shaken off a slight knock, which kept him on the bench last weekend.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "I love football and I really love watching my team perform. I'm loving watching their improvement and how they are attacking."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Me and Micky came across each other a few times in England. He's a top guy and a really good coach."

Did you know? Since reaching the top flight in 2018, Livingston have won just three of their 39 away league outings (D15 L21).

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Fri, 19:45 BST)

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan remains out while the club investigate a health issue.

An unnamed Hamilton player is self-isolating and will sit out after testing positive for coronavirus. Boss Brian Rice could hand former Hibs youngster Ben Stirling a debut against his old club after signing the defender this week.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "It's a really big one for us, arguably our biggest game of the season, to go into a two-week break from the league in a good place."

Hamilton defender Lee Hodson: "We got a good result away at Livi and I'm buzzing to be back [from self-isolating] now. It would be massive if we could get a win on Friday night."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in seven league meetings with Hamilton (W5 D2) since a 1-3 reverse in August 2017 under Neil Lennon.

Kilmarnock v Motherwell (Fri, 19:45 BST)

The game is in doubt as half a dozen unnamed Kilmarnock players are ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Motherwell have an unchanged squad. Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences. Midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "We have been doing the right thing but we are part of the community so there's always going to be a chance that this happens to one of our players."

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "I have no doubt when the time is right that Allan Campbell will move on. I am desperate to see him pull on the claret and amber for as long as possible."

Did you know? Motherwell have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of play than any other side this term (four), accounting for 57% of their goal total (4/7).

