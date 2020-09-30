Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gault was one of Linfield's leading players for over a decade

Former Linfield captain Michael Gault is set to return to the club as the manager of their Under-18 side.

The ex-midfielder, 37, will leave his role as boss of Mid-Ulster League side Ballymacash Rangers to take up his new position at Windsor Park.

Gault won 22 trophies during a trophy-laden 12 years as a Blues player before being released in 2014.

"It's well documented I was disappointed with the way I left Linfield," Gault told BBC Sport NI.

"I always felt I had some unfinished business at the club. They are still the best team in the country and it's a true honour to be asked to be part of the club again.

"If I can improve the Under-18 team, reserve team or first team in even a small way I will be delighted. I can't wait to get started."

Gault joined Portadown when he left Linfield and had a spell at Ballymena United before finishing his Irish League playing career with third-tier Annagh United.

He will take former Linfield team-mate Chris Kingsberry with him from Ballymacash to be his assistant at the Blues.

Chris Kingsberry is also returning to Windsor as Gault's assistant

The Lisburn native came through the youth ranks at the Irish Premiership champions before breaking into the first team under David Jeffrey, and feels his career pathway can help inspire the young players he will be leading.

"I went to Linfield from Lisburn Youth as a 16-year-old, worked my way through the Under-18s and then the Swifts before David Jeffrey brought me into the first-team," he explained.

"I never looked back and went on to captain the club. I was never the most technically gifted player but worked extremely hard and hopefully the players can see that the opportunity is there."

As excited as Gault is about joining Linfield again, he said he will miss Ballymacash after enjoying his two years at the Lisburn club.

"I always said I wouldn't leave Ballymacash for any club other than the Blues. The club was very good to me, but when David Healy asks you to go back to Linfield you don't say no," he added.

"I made a lot of good friends there and was really pleased with the progress the club made during my time there."