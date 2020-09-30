Sol Solomon has scored 15 goals in 20 games for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls striker Sol Solomon hopes his goalscoring exploits will attract interest from clubs in England.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals in 20 games for the island side, which has yet to lose a competitive game since it was formed last year.

"It is great to play in England with the Bulls because you never know who is watching you," Solomon told BBC Sport.

"There is more chance to be spotted and I am grateful to be given the chance to play in front of them."

The teenager ensured the Bulls made it 31 wins from 31 games on Saturday as his two goals, including an 87th-minute free-kick, saw 10-man Jersey come from 2-1 down to beat Ash United 3-2.

"It was a hard game but we showed character and applied ourselves much better in the second half to get the win," Solomon added.

"We always know if we can play the way we know we can we will cause the opposition problems.

"Playing for the Bulls is great for me personally because as a squad we demand so much from each other and you know you can't drop your performance around them."