Kilmarnock are due to welcome Motherwell on Friday

Three Kilmarnock players have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently self-isolating.

The Scottish Premiership club said the trio would have NHS tests later on Wednesday after training was cancelled for the day.

They stressed preparations continue for Friday's visit of Motherwell and that training is expected to take place as planned on Thursday.

"Further scheduled testing" will also be carried out before Friday's game.

Kilmarnock become the sixth of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs to confirm positive test results.

Although some have subsequently returned negative outcomes, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hamilton Academical and Hibernian have all had either players or staff forced to self-isolate.