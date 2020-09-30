Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dest has made 27 appearances for Ajax since breaking into the first team in 2019.

Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is having a medical at Barcelona before signing for a reported 20m euros (£18m). external-link

The 19-year-old came through the Ajax academy and broke into the Dutch champions' first team in 2019.

Dest was born in the Netherlands but has represented the United States at youth and senior level.

"Sergino is doing his medical, he still needs to sign contracts but it seems almost certain that he will sign," Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said.