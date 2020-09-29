Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
Barkley, who has 33 international caps, has been at Stamford Bridge for three seasons.
The 26-year-old has played three times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.
"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," said Villa manager Dean Smith.
More to follow
