Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

Aston Villa have signed England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Barkley, who has 33 international caps, has been at Stamford Bridge for three seasons.

The 26-year-old has played three times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.

"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," said Villa manager Dean Smith.

More to follow

  • Both these teams will be relegated along with Newcastle and Aston Villa.

  • i was just about to have a bacon sarnie for breakfast, but it's gone. all that's left is a note saying "sorry, gone to villa"

  • Now and again pops up with a banger, can spray the ball across the pitch brilliantly, but his decision making in the final 3rd are awful. Nearly always opting to have a crack and drag it wide or over rather than play anyone through. More time on the pitch at villa making him less desperate to put his name on the score sheet to cemement a starting 11 place would be good for him.

  • bit of a donkey

  • Who cares

  • good move all around, can see him being a significant player for Villa, as opposed to an insignificant player for the scuz.

  • Very good move for Villa, him and Grealish will give them a good footing this season.

  • Villa have had a great transfer window.

  • Villa is more his level to be fair. When they were in the championship (as they will be again next year)

  • Excellent coup by us villains. Grealish and Barkley in midfield together, yes yes yes! We are staying up, I said we are staying up!! UTV. 💪🤘💪

  • He has great potential and needs game time to improve his consistency. Great move for him and Villa.

  • Barkley and Grealish could be the best midfield combination in the league right now. Don't write off Villa just yet

  • McGinn is a better all rounder than both Grealish and Barkley and more consistent.

  • He’s really not that good

  • Respect to Dean Smith & Villa management, bringing in a highly-skilled England international - coupled with the additions they already made Villa should be comfortably top-half. Exciting news - it's always a shame to see good talent wasting away in Chelsea reserves

  • Another Championship player, not good enough for the Prem

  • What the **** is Lampard playing out ?
    Ridiculous !!!

  • Good move for Villa and Barkley

    I am adamant that Chelsea only signed him to up their English player quota, and had no interest in making him a better player

  • It is a good move for him, not sure he will ever fulfil the potential of his early years. He just seems to lack 100% concentration/awareness of what is going on around him an dis prone to the give away pass - who knows why! Good luck to him as has never acted like an overpaid player. It will enable Chelsea to play the youngsters a bit more.

  • Barkley seems to be the only winner here.

