Notts County 3-1 Altrincham

Kyle Wootton's brace helped Notts County dismiss Altrincham 3-1 to kick-start their National League campaign.

Jake Reeves bagged a third as County rallied back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Dover that had opened their new campaign in frustration.

Dan Mooney found the net for the visitors, but that proved scant consolation with the game already out of reach.

Last term's beaten play-off finalists, County had slumped to a demoralising opening-day defeat on the south coast.

But Neal Ardley's men wasted no time in venting frustrations, with Wootton putting the hosts ahead on the quarter-hour.

Less than 10 minutes later Ardley's side had doubled their advantage, with Wootton again the man to deliver the finish.

Reeves put the clash beyond doubt just past the hour, rendering Mooney's late Altrincham goal a mere footnote.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Brindley
  • 24Lacey
  • 4Reeves
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 6O'Brien
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 8Doyle
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forRodriguesat 86'minutes
  • 10RobertsSubstituted forSamat 72'minutes
  • 9WoottonSubstituted forBoldewijnat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Graham
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 18Knowles
  • 19Sam
  • 20Rodrigues

Altrincham

  • 1Thompson
  • 2WhiteBooked at 57mins
  • 6Moult
  • 8WilliamsSubstituted forRichmanat 72'minutes
  • 5Hannigan
  • 10Hancock
  • 20Densmore
  • 11CeesaySubstituted forMooneyat 66'minutes
  • 23Peers
  • 15KosyloSubstituted forMillerat 77'minutes
  • 25Mullarkey

Substitutes

  • 3Hampson
  • 4Sutton
  • 7Mooney
  • 12Miller
  • 30Richman
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 3, Altrincham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 3, Altrincham 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Rúben Rodrigues replaces Wes Thomas.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Curtis Miller replaces Matthew Kosylo.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 3, Altrincham 1. Dan Mooney (Altrincham).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Simon Richman replaces Sean Williams.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Elisha Sam replaces Callum Roberts.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Enzio Boldewijn replaces Kyle Wootton.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Dan Mooney replaces Yusifu Ceesay.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 3, Altrincham 0. Jake Reeves (Notts County).

  11. Booking

    Andy White (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 2, Altrincham 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 2, Altrincham 0.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 2, Altrincham 0. Kyle Wootton (Notts County).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Altrincham 0. Kyle Wootton (Notts County).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Eastleigh22007256
2Sutton United22005146
3Hartlepool22004226
4Woking22003126
5King's Lynn21105414
6Bromley11004133
7Halifax21013213
8Notts County21013213
9Solihull Moors21012203
10Stockport21012203
11Torquay21012203
12Wrexham21012203
13Dover210124-23
14Barnet210136-33
15Yeovil20204402
16Wealdstone10102201
17Weymouth201101-11
18Altrincham201113-21
19Macclesfield00000000
20Boreham Wood100112-10
21Chesterfield100112-10
22Aldershot200224-20
23Dag & Red200214-30
24Maidenhead United200226-40
View full National League table

Top Stories