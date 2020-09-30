Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Ademola Lookman started just once for RB Leipzig after making his move permanent from Everton

Fulham have signed former Everton winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

Lookman, 22, returns to the Premier League after joining German side Leipzig from the Merseyside club in a deal worth £22.5m last summer.

The England Under-21 forward said Fulham boss Scott Parker was the deciding factor in the move.

"After the conversations with Scott, I got a great feeling," said Lookman. "It's the working relationship I want."

He added: "He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well so it's a good match. I'm glad I can be here to help the team."

Lookman initially impressed on loan at Leipzig, scoring five Bundesliga goals in 11 appearances, but he started just one league game after his move was made permanent in July 2019.

Promoted Fulham have lost their three opening Premier League games and Lookman's arrival follows promises to strengthen the squad by vice-chairman Tony Khan.

Khan apologised to fans on Twitter for the performance in Monday's 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa, but says he is "excited" by Lookman's arrival.

"Ademola, in his young career, has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed in England's 2017 Under-20 World Cup win," Khan told the club's website.

"We believe he's a very good addition to our squad."

