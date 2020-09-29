Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Joao Carvalho's £13.2m transfer fee beat Forest's previous record of £5.5m they spent on Britt Assombalonga

Nottingham Forest's record-signing Joao Carvalho has joined Spanish second tier side Almeria on a season-long loan.

Forest paid Benfica £13.2m for the midfielder in June 2018, but the former Portugal Under 21 international has struggled to make an impact.

He has not made a league appearance this season and has scored just six goals in his time at the City Ground.

His last appearance was in the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Barnsley this month where he played for just under an hour.

