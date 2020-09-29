Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Fofana has played three times for St Etienne this season

Premier League leaders Leicester have had an offer accepted for teenage French defender Wesley Fofana, Saint Etienne have announced. external-link

The deal is reportedly external-link worth up to £30m and is the "largest ever obtained" by the Ligue 1 club.

Fofana, 19, has been described by his club as "one of the greatest French talents of his generation".

He has played 29 times for Saint Etienne including three games this season.

The French club are managed by former Leicester manager Claude Puel.

Fofana would be the second big-money defender to leave Saint Etienne for a Premier League side recently after Arsenal signed William Saliba for £27m in July 2019.