Max O'Leary: Bristol City goalkeeper signs new deal to 2023
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has signed a new three-year contract with the Robins to run until 2023, with an option for a further year.
The 23-year-old academy product spent last season on loan with League One club Shrewsbury Town.
Bristol City's chief executive officer Mark Ashton said: "I am confident we will see more big things from him over the next few seasons.
"Max has a bright future and this is his reward for his hard work to date."