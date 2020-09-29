Max O'Leary: Bristol City goalkeeper signs new deal to 2023

Max O'Leary
Max O'Leary has played twice for Bristol City in the Carabao Cup this season

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has signed a new three-year contract with the Robins to run until 2023, with an option for a further year.

The 23-year-old academy product spent last season on loan with League One club Shrewsbury Town.

Bristol City's chief executive officer Mark Ashton said: "I am confident we will see more big things from him over the next few seasons.

"Max has a bright future and this is his reward for his hard work to date."

