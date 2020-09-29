Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Max O'Leary has played twice for Bristol City in the Carabao Cup this season

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has signed a new three-year contract with the Robins to run until 2023, with an option for a further year.

The 23-year-old academy product spent last season on loan with League One club Shrewsbury Town.

Bristol City's chief executive officer Mark Ashton said: "I am confident we will see more big things from him over the next few seasons.

"Max has a bright future and this is his reward for his hard work to date."