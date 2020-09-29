Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brooks made his Wales debut as a substitute against France in 2017

Bournemouth's David Brooks has handed Wales manager Ryan Giggs a boost ahead of October's games against England, Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

The midfielder, 22, missed his club's 1-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday after displaying "feverish symptoms" but has tested negative for Covid-19.

Giggs names his squad on Wednesday for the friendly against England at Wembley and two away Nations League games.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale could miss out with a knee problem.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury on Wales duty earlier this month and has yet to feature for Spurs, after rejoining his former club on loan from Real Madrid.

Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell is also an injury concern, while Giggs has a decision to make over veteran defenders Ashley Williams and Chris Gunter.

Giggs included the pair in his September squad, but they both remain without clubs following their respective summer departures from Bristol City and Reading.

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, Luton full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies and Hibernian striker Christian Doidge are all hoping for call-ups into what could be an extended squad.

Wales face England behind closed doors at Wembley on Thursday, 8 October, arriving on the back of two 1-0 wins over Finland and Bulgaria in early September that put them the top of their Nations League group.

Giggs' side, who are unbeaten in eight games, face away games in the Nations League against the Republic of Ireland on 11 October and Bulgaria on 14 October.