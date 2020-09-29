Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Thiago helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League last season

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The 29-year-old only recently signed for the club from German side Bayern Munich and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Chelsea.

However, he missed an EFL Cup win at Lincoln last week and was absent for a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday.

Liverpool said Thiago "has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better".

A statement on the club's website added: "The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time."

On Monday, the Premier League announced that 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing - the highest number of positive tests since the season began.

Liverpool play the Gunners again in the EFL Cup on Thursday and travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday before the international break.

"It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a Covid-19 test," said Liverpool first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK.

"He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."