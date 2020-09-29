Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Darnell Johnson helped England win the 2017 European Under 19 Championships and is the godson of former Leicester City and England striker Emile Heskey

Wigan Athletic have signed Leicester City defender Darnell Johnson on loan.

The 22-year-old former England youth international will stay with the League One club until 4 January 2021.

He has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes but has played 11 times in the EFL Trophy for the Premier League club's academy side.

Johnson's only senior appearance came as a substitute for Hibernian at Celtic in February 2019 during a loan spell with the Scottish side.

