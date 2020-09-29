Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has not featured for the club so far this season

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to let midfielder Andreas Pereira join Lazio on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old has been with United since 2014.

However, in that time he had loan spells in La Liga with Granada and Valencia.

He has rarely looked like becoming a first choice at Old Trafford until last season, when he made 40 appearances in all competitions.

However, he started only once and made six substitute appearances after Bruno Fernandes made his debut against Wolves on 1 February and has not been involved in United's three games so far this season.