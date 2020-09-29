Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham have lost their opening three games of the Premier League season

Fulham boss Scott Parker says vice-chairman Tony Khan's Twitter apology for Monday's 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa was "disappointing" and "not helpful".

Following the result at Craven Cottage, Khan promised to sign new players before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

"It's not something I agree with but it's how he sees it," said Parker.

"The thing I'm actually disappointed with, is how he's apologising for the performance. He shouldn't have."

The Cottagers have lost their three opening league games - conceding 10 goals - including Monday's 3-0 home reverse against Aston Villa.

Fulham, who were promoted via the play-offs, have only brought in two new first-team players on permanent deals.

Full-backs Antonee Robinson and Kenny Tete were the permanent summer arrivals in Scott Parker's squad against Villa, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who started on Monday, was one of three loan signings.

Fulham's central defenders have been error-prone in their opening three games - only West Brom, coincidentally this season, have ever conceded more in the opening three games of a Premier League season.

However, Parker says his players "worked tirelessly from the first minute to the 95th".

"The performance last night was a good performance which was a group of players who have done everything they can," he added.

"From 3-0 down they were still trying work as much as they can to try and get us back in the game and for that I don't agree with him."