Jonathan Afolabi has joined Dunfermline's Championship rivals Dundee

Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi has returned to the Scottish Championship for a season-long loan at Dundee.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap ended last term on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, scoring twice in six appearances.

Afolabi, 20, has yet to feature for Celtic's first team since singing from Southampton in August last year.

Dundee begin their league campaign on 16 October at relegated Hearts, which will be shown live on BBC Scotland.