Match officials speak to Nuno Santos after Sunday's match

Tottenham goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos has been fined £8,000 and banned from the touchline for one match for "improper conduct" during Spurs' 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday.

Santos was sent off for his reaction to Newcastle being awarded a penalty by the video assistant referee after a controversial handball decision.

An FA spokesperson said he used "abusive and/or insulting language" towards a match official.

Santos has accepted the charge.

VAR awarded the penalty for handball in extra time after Newcastle striker Andy Carroll headed a cross against Eric Dier's arm from close range.

Callum Wilson scored from the spot in the 97th minute, his equaliser being Newcastle's only shot on target during the game.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho walked down the tunnel in disgust while Magpies manager Steve Bruce admitted football had "lost the plot" with handball.