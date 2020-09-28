Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Byrne scored twice for Shamrock Rovers in their League of Ireland win over Dundalk on Sunday

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been included in Stephen Kenny's squad for the Republic of Ireland's Euros play-off against Slovakia.

The Republic face Slovakia in the play-off semi-final in Bratislava on 8 October.

If they beat Slovakia, Kenny's side will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 November for a place in the finals next summer.

That play-off is quickly followed by a Nations League double-header.

Having drawn one and lost one of their opening two games in the competition, the Republic are at home to Wales on 11 October and away to Finland three days later.

Kenny's 25-man squad will assemble in Dublin on Sunday before flying out to Slovakia on Tuesday.

The play-off game is due to go ahead despite the Slovakian government considering a state of emergency after a rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

All sporting and cultural events are to be banned from Thursday but the match will go ahead behind closed doors, subject to the players returning negative coronavirus tests no more than 12 hours before kick-off time.

Parrot out as Brady and O'Dowda are included

Troy Parrott made his international debut in November 2019

Byrne returns after being left out of Kenny's first squad since succeeding Mick McCarthy as manager for the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month.

Byrne won his first two caps in friendly wins over Bulgaria and New Zealand in 2019.

"Jack has done quite well, I thought he did quite well against AC Milan," said Kenny, who watched Byrne score two goals in Shamrock Rovers' League of Ireland win over Dundalk at Oriel Park on Sunday.

"He's in the squad on merit - he deserves to be in the squad."

While Byrne has been included for the first time under Kenny, along with Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, there is no place for striker Troy Parrott, who recently sustained an ankle injury while playing for Millwall.

Parrott, 18, also missed the Bulgaria and Finland games because of a thigh problem.

There is still no place for Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, although Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady and Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda have both been included despite missing recent games for their clubs with injuries.

'We need to do something extraordinary'

The play-off against Slovakia will be Stephen Kenny's third game in charge

Kenny, who is awaiting his first win as Republic boss after drawing with Bulgaria and losing to Finland, says he is "much happier" now that several of his players have featured regularly for their clubs since the last international window.

However, the Dubliner is under no illusions as to the challenge facing his squad in Bratislava.

"I think it's a tough game," said the former Dundalk manager.

"I think Slovakia were unfortunate not to qualify themselves. They're a good team and from our point of view, we have not won an away game against a significant nation in quite a few years.

"So, we have to do something extraordinary to get a result and rally around each other to get a big performance in Slovakia and try to get that victory.

"It will be tough, Slovakia being at home will be favourites."

Republic squad:

Goalkeepers - Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders - Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders - Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End, Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards - Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).