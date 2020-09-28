Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley picked up their first Championship point of 2020-21 in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Coventry

New York Red Bulls have made a formal approach to Barnsley for head coach Gerhard Struber.

The Major League Soccer club want the 43-year-old to replace Chris Armas, who was sacked earlier this month. external-link

Talks are ongoing between all parties, but reports in Struber's native Austria say a deal is virtually agreed.

He took charge of Barnsley in November 2019 and succeeded in keeping them in the Championship with victories in their final two games.

The Tykes would still have finished in the bottom three, but stayed up after Wigan were deducted 12 points for going into administration.

Last week Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy confirmed there was a "buyout clause" in Struber's contract.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "If the clause is met, we discuss personal terms and he figures if he wants to stay or go,"

New York Red Bulls are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference of the MLS after winning their last two games under interim boss Bradley Carnell.

Barnsley have won 14 out of 38 matches under Struber, who left Wolfsberger AC to move to Oakwell, having previously being part of the youth coaching set-up at Red Bull Salzburg.

Although Barnsley won through two rounds of the Carabao Cup before losing 6-0 to Chelsea, they only have one point from three games at the start of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.