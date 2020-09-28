Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County have become known as serial cup giantkillers under Mike Flynn (right) and assistant Wayne Hatswell (left)]

They toppled Leicester City, took Tottenham Hotspur to a replay and made life difficult for the mighty Manchester City.

Now Newport County's sights are set on Newcastle United.

Mike Flynn's team finished 14th in League Two last season, while Newcastle were 13th in the Premier League.

Yet Newport's cup exploits since Flynn took charge in 2017 mean there will be no lack of belief when they walk out at Rodney Parade to face Steve Bruce's Magpies in round four of the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

"With the experience we have had over the last few seasons, it feels like a normal game," says Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

"They are a Premier League team but we are confident. We feel we can win."

Newcastle showed what they are capable of against lower-league opposition when they won 7-0 at League Two Morecambe in the last round of the EFL Cup.

But then Newport's ability to trouble clubs from above is not in doubt.

In 2017-18, Flynn's first full season, they knocked Leeds United - then of the Championship - out of the FA Cup.

In the next round, Spurs needed an 82nd-minute Harry Kane goal at Rodney Parade to set up a Wembley replay which the Premier League club won 2-0.

In 2018-19, Padraig Amond's late penalty gave the Exiles a 2-1 FA Cup win over a Leicester team which featured the likes of Jonny Evans, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Padraig Amond (right), scorer of the winner against Leicester in 2019, has been one of the stars of Newport's cup successes

They then toppled Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough, of the Championship, before losing 4-1 to Manchester City in the last 16.

Last season was less spectacular - although Newport did reach round four of the FA Cup and faced West Ham in the EFL Cup - but Flynn's men have been bloodying noses once more in the early stages of 2020-21.

They kicked off this campaign by beating Swansea City, Championship play-off semi-finalists a couple of months ago, in round one of the EFL Cup and set up the Newcastle tie by beating another second-tier side in Watford.

What is the key to Newport's cup prowess?

"Very good management," Flynn says through a smile.

"We have raised our game at the right time. The players deserve the credit. They have taken on the information we have given them and stuck to the game-plan.

"Even against Manchester City, with 88 minutes gone it's 2-1. There are not many teams in the land who are that close to them. Okay we lost 4-1 - that's just the extra quality they had. I said that day I knew Phil Foden was going to be a star. I think everybody else knows it now as well."

Having reached the play-off final in 2018-19, Newport were disappointed with their efforts in the league last season, when injuries hit them hard.

But their squad looks in rude health right now and, as well as early-season cup success, they have enjoyed an unbeaten start in League Two.

"The players came back in great shape and I think that's showing with the amount of work they're doing each game, in and out of possession," Flynn says.

Another big shift will be required against Newcastle, who have lost only one of their five games this season.

Flynn is relishing the prospect of coming face to face Steve Bruce for the first time since his playing days.

Newcastle's 7-0 win at Morecambe in round three was their biggest ever competive away victory

"The only time I have met Steve was on a Christmas do up in Newcastle," Flynn says. "He had popped to see his lad, who was at Huddersfield at the time.

"He was approachable - a respectful hello. There was no air of arrogance around him. He won't remember it. I am surprised I can actually as it was the Christmas do."

Flynn believes Bruce is "not the type" to underestimate lower-league opponents.

"He showed that when he went to Morecambe," the Newport manager adds.

"He will see this cup as a chance to get some silverware or get close to some silverware."

The decision to show the tie live on television has earned Newport £125,000, which is particularly welcome this season in the absence of fans at games.

This EFL Cup run is already the longest in Newport's history.

The likelihood is they will have to get the better of Newcastle's big-hitters to get any further, but Flynn insists he likes it that way.

"You'd rather play against the best team they've got as you'd like to get a result against their first team," he says.

"Yes it makes it harder, but it's definitely doable because we've done it in the past when we beat Leicester.

"We're going to enjoy it, hopefully put on a good performance and cause a big upset."