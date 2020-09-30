Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jeando Fuchs earned the first of his two Cameroon caps against Brazil in November 2018

Dundee United have struck a deal to sign Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs, according to La Liga side Alaves.

Fuchs, 22, has been capped twice by his country and would join the Scottish Premiership club having spent last season at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Prior to that, he played more than 100 games for French side Sochaux before moving to Alaves in Spain last summer.

Fuchs would arrive at Tannadice on a permanent deal, and is in talks over a two-year deal.

He would have to quarantine for two weeks before joining up with his United team-mates.

Prior to declaring for Cameroon, he won the 2016 European Under-19 Championship with France alongside Kylian Mbappe and played at the Under-20 World Cup the following year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.