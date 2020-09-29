Celtic are preparing to do battle with Ajax, Brighton & Hove Albion, Hertha Berlin, Leeds United and Southampton to sign Ryan Sessegnon on loan with the 20-year-old left wing-back yet to feature for Tottenham Hotspur this season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion are lining up late bids for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham ahead of next week's transfer deadline, with Lyon also monitoring the 24-year-old Frenchman. (Daily Mail) external-link

Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, the 20-year-old who was linked with Celtic this summer, ahead of Reading. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers remain in talks about a possible move for South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu after the 27-year-old returned to French Ligue 2 action with Amiens at the weekend but face competition from Greeks Olympiakos and clubs in Spain's top flight. (The Scotsman) external-link

West Ham United are considering a bid for 28-year-old Rangers captain and right-back James Tavernier. (Team Talk) external-link

Rangers will issue a clear "not for sale" warning to West Ham United if the Premier League club firm up their interest in captain James Tavernier. (Daily Record) external-link

Ukraine midfielder Bogdan Mykhaylichenko claims he rejected a move to Rangers to sign for Anderlecht after the 23-year-old switched to the Belgians for £500,000 from Zorya Luhansk. (Daily Record) external-link

Sheffield United are the latest club to express an interest in Rangers winger Kai Kennedy, who has also been linked with Roma, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, with the 18-year-old weighing up his options after rejecting a new contract at Ibrox amid concerns over his pathway to first-team football. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Dire Mebude has finalised a move to Manchester City after the 16-year-old opted to leave Rangers, but fellow academy graduates Adam Devine, Arron Lyall and Cole McKinnon have put pen-to-paper on extended deals that will keep them at Ibrox until May 2022. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen are vying with Hibernian to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell and are planning to offer a pre-contract agreement in January to the 22-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, but their Edinburgh rivals are poised to table a £200,000 offer immediately and his present club are still hopeful of agreeing a new deal. (Press & Journal) external-link

Motherwell are keen to bring Devante Cole, who had a spell on loan at Fir Park last season, back to the club with the 25-year-old striker frustrated at the lack of action with Doncaster Rovers after his move from Wigan Athletic. Well also hope to bring in another goalkeeper to cover for Trevor Carson. (Daily Record) external-link