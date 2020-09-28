Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The opening game of the lower-league season is Dundee's visit to Hearts on 16 October

The SPFL have no plans to delay the lower-league season, despite the Highland League opting to pause its resumption until crowds can return.

The Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 are due to begin the weekend of 17 October.

But the Highland League - which sits one tier lower than League 2 - is not prepared to start its truncated term until at least 28 November.

Despite that, champions Brora Rangers will still take part in the League Cup.

Their opening group stage game is against Hibernian at Easter Road in eight days' time, with Highland rivals Ross County covering the cost of their Covid-19 testing.

Clubs in the lower leagues and below were asked by Scottish football's Joint Response Group last week how long they believe they can survive without crowds.

That came after the indicative date for the return of spectators was pushed back until 13 October at the earliest.