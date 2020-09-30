Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sportscene will show highlights of four Scottish Premiership matches on Friday night this week.

Shelley Kerr and James McFadden will join Jonathan Sutherland for the action at 22:30 BST on BBC Scotland.

The full card was moved forward to help the national team in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final next Thursday.

However, but St Johnstone v Celtic and Rangers v Ross County have shifted to Sunday because of the Old Firm's Europa League commitments.

The best of those two games will be on BBC Scotland at 19:15 that day, with Steven Thompson.

That programmes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight.

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Friday from 18:00 and on Saturday from 14:00, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition from 11:00.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.