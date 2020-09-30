Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika0FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar0

PAOK Salonika v FK Krasnodar

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

PAOK Salonika

  • 88Zivkovic
  • 4Ingason
  • 5dos Santos Varela
  • 49Michailidis
  • 15Crespo
  • 7El Kaddouri
  • 22Schwab
  • 23Giannoulis
  • 10Pelkas
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 11Tzolis

Substitutes

  • 6Mihaj
  • 9Swiderski
  • 18Wague
  • 24Esiti
  • 25Colak
  • 31Paschalakis
  • 32Ninua

FK Krasnodar

  • 39Safonov
  • 98Petrov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 31da Silva Pantaleão
  • 6Ramírez
  • 47Utkin
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 52Vilhena
  • 7Cabella
  • 33Berg
  • 16Claesson

Substitutes

  • 2Sorokin
  • 28Smolnikov
  • 67Kutovoi
  • 74Spertsyan
  • 77Kambolov
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 93Suleymanov
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamPAOK SalonikaAway TeamFK Krasnodar
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65101721516
2Real Madrid6321148611
3Club Bruges6033412-83
4Galatasaray6024114-132

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002451918
2Tottenham63121814410
3Olympiakos6114814-64
4Red Star Belgrade6105320-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201641214
2Atalanta6213812-47
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
4Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6510124816
2Atl Madrid631285310
3B Leverkusen620459-46
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories