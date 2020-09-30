Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 5Vallci
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 37Okugawa
  • 45Mwepu
  • 19Camara
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 20Daka
  • 7Koita

Substitutes

  • 6Onguéné
  • 8Berisha
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 31Coronel
  • 43Kristensen
  • 77Okafor

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • 19Miller Tenenbaum
  • 21Yeini
  • 18Tibi
  • 2Bitton
  • 30Kandil
  • 47Karzev
  • 23Golasa
  • 3Baltaxa
  • 17Biton
  • 29Almog
  • 10Shechter

Substitutes

  • 7Hozez
  • 25Glazer
  • 38Hanzis
  • 41Musayof
  • 49Berkovitz
  • 52Yatzkar
  • 77Barsky
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Conceded by Patson Daka.

  3. Post update

    Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Masaya Okugawa (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

