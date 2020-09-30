FC Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv0
2020-09-30
Corner, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Conceded by Patson Daka.
Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Masaya Okugawa (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|15
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|8
|6
|11
|3
|Club Bruges
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|3
|4
|Galatasaray
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|14
|-13
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|5
|19
|18
|2
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|1
|2
|18
|14
|4
|10
|3
|Olympiakos
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|4
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|20
|-17
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|16
|2
|Atl Madrid
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|B Leverkusen
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|4
|5
|14
|2
|B Dortmund
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|10
|3
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|7
|4
|Slavia Prague
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|11
|2
|Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|3
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7