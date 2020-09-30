Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland0Slavia PragueSlavia Prague0

FC Midtjylland v Slavia Prague

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

FC Midtjylland

  • 1Hansen
  • 6Andersson
  • 28Sviatchenko
  • 14Scholz
  • 29da Silva
  • 40Cajuste
  • 38Ogochukwu Onyeka
  • 10da Silva Ferreira
  • 11Mabil
  • 9Kaba
  • 7Sisto

Substitutes

  • 2Cools
  • 15Kraev
  • 25James
  • 31Andersen
  • 34Anderson
  • 36Dreyer
  • 74dos Santos Júnior

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 2Hovorka
  • 18Boril
  • 3Holes
  • 28Masopust
  • 7Stanciu
  • 23Sevcik
  • 17Provod
  • 9Oladeji Olayinka

Substitutes

  • 6Zima
  • 16Kuchta
  • 19Dorley
  • 27Traore
  • 31Kovar
  • 32Lingr
  • 33Musa
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamFC MidtjyllandAway TeamSlavia Prague
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Erik Sviatchenko.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

