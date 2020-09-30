FC Midtjylland v Slavia Prague

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Erik Sviatchenko.
FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland0Slavia PragueSlavia Prague0
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|15
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|8
|6
|11
|3
|Club Bruges
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|3
|4
|Galatasaray
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|14
|-13
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|5
|19
|18
|2
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|1
|2
|18
|14
|4
|10
|3
|Olympiakos
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|4
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|20
|-17
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|16
|2
|Atl Madrid
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|B Leverkusen
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|4
|5
|14
|2
|B Dortmund
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|10
|3
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|7
|4
|Slavia Prague
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|11
|2
|Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|3
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7