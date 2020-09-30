Eibar v Elche

EibarEibar20:30ElcheElche
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Getafe
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Valencia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|Villarreal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|4
|Real Betis
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|5
|Granada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|6
|Real Sociedad
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Celta Vigo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|4
|9
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|11
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12
|Levante
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|13
|Osasuna
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|14
|Ath Bilbao
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|15
|Cádiz
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|16
|Huesca
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|17
|Real Valladolid
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|18
|Eibar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|19
|Alavés
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|20
|Elche
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0