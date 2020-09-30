Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal1AlavésAlavés0

Villarreal v Alavés

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 10Iborra
  • 7Moreno
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 5Parejo
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 13Rulli
  • 16Kubo
  • 21Costa
  • 27Cabrera
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3Duarte
  • 16Méndez
  • 6Battaglia
  • 20Pons
  • 29Sainz
  • 7Pérez
  • 14Silva Acosta

Substitutes

  • 4Ely
  • 10Guidetti
  • 11Rioja
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Marín
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 26López
  • 27García
  • 28Blanco
  • 30Mahmoud
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Alavés. Rubén Duarte tries a through ball, but Borja Sainz is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  3. Post update

    Lucas Pérez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).

  6. Post update

    Pau Torres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 1, Alavés 0. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Alavés. Fernando Pacheco tries a through ball, but Deyverson is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Villarreal421146-27
4Real Betis420256-16
5Granada320157-26
6Real Sociedad41214225
7Celta Vigo31203215
8Atl Madrid21106154
9Real Madrid21103214
10Barcelona11004043
11Sevilla11003123
12Levante21015503
13Osasuna310234-13
14Ath Bilbao210123-13
15Cádiz310235-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Real Valladolid302124-22
18Eibar301224-21
19Alavés401314-31
20Elche100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories