Villarreal v Alavés

Offside, Alavés. Rubén Duarte tries a through ball, but Borja Sainz is caught offside.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 15Estupiñán
- 10Iborra
- 7Moreno
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 5Parejo
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 17Alcácer
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 11Chukwueze
- 13Rulli
- 16Kubo
- 21Costa
- 27Cabrera
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3Duarte
- 16Méndez
- 6Battaglia
- 20Pons
- 29Sainz
- 7Pérez
- 14Silva Acosta
Substitutes
- 4Ely
- 10Guidetti
- 11Rioja
- 13Sivera
- 17Marín
- 18Franco Alviz
- 19García Sánchez
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 26López
- 27García
- 28Blanco
- 30Mahmoud
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).
Lucas Pérez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
Pau Torres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 1, Alavés 0. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Offside, Alavés. Fernando Pacheco tries a through ball, but Deyverson is caught offside.
Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).
Offside, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.